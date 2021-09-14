Lauren Bushnell Says Postpartum Anxiety Is ‘Through the Roof’ After ‘Full-Blown Panic Attack’

Keeping things candid. Lauren Bushnell shared her struggles with postpartum anxiety three months after giving birth.

“Four month sleep regression hitting harddddd,” the Bachelor alum, 31, wrote on her Tuesday, September 14, Instagram Story. “I know this is a highlight reel but let me tell you — I was too frazzled yesterday to take a photo of this little guy inconsolable and screaming for two hours straight. It’s truly the most heartbreaking feeling watching your baby melt down and be over tired. Thank goodness for phone consults with @takingcarababies!!! Feeling hopeful today but have been off here quite a bit this last week trying my best to provide Dutton with the love he needs during his milestones.”

The Oregon native explained why motherhood is the “hardest thing” she has ever done, writing, “Balancing work, a 3-month-old, [postpartum] anxiety and hormones, lack of sleep and finding time for me has been a challenge. I had a full-blown panic attack the other night and drove myself to the fire station thinking I was having an allergic reaction and my throat was closing [and my] legs were numb.”

The former reality star asked her followers to “take care” of themselves. “I’m heading to the doctor tomorrow to check a couple things and discuss my anxiety that has been through the roof,” the Bachelor Nation member concluded. “Anyway — just thought I would share and maybe encourage other moms that you are not alone.”

The former flight attendant and her husband, Chris Lane, welcomed their baby boy in June. “Your dad and I can’t get enough of all nine pounds of you,” the new mom captioned her son’s Instagram debut. “Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

Later that same month, the former ABC personality gave an honest description of her breast-feeding journey, explaining, “It’s been hard and honestly painful at times and quite the opposite of glamorous. With the help of a lactation consultant, we’ve somewhat corrected this little snapping turtle’s latch and are making so much progress, but I still worry if he’s getting enough, if my body is doing its job and often wonder, ‘Why isn’t today going as well as yesterday, is it my fault?’”

Bushnell married Lane, 36, in October 2019, four months after their engagement. In July, the Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? alum wrote via Instagram that she wanted to “make another [baby]” with the country singer.

