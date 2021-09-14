CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

Relic adds a 10th destination podcast and network website

By Press Release
utahbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Provo — In 2021, Relic added a 10th podcast to the Destination Marketing Podcast Network: Unexpected Adventures in North Alabama. From hiking to museum tours, North Alabama visitors are often surprised by the unique attractions in the area. Relic also recently created a new website for the network: thedmpn.com. The website has podcasts for destination marketers as well as travelers looking for their next adventure.

www.utahbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
emporia.edu

Podcast Focuses on Key Topic and Adds New Series

Just four months since it started, the How We Teach This podcast from The Teachers College at Emporia State is adding a second season and a second series. “In our first season, we interviewed K-12 teachers and university professors about a variety of subjects,” said Kristy Duggan, the host and executive producer of the podcast. “With what we’re seeing with the ongoing pandemic and the increased need to understand and address emotions students are dealing with, we are focusing the second season on social-emotional learning.”
EMPORIA, KS
martechseries.com

Headgum Selects Triton Digital to Power Its Comedy Podcast Network

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced that the acclaimed Los Angeles-based comedy podcast network, Headgum, has selected Triton Digital to support their podcast strategy. Marketing Technology News: Invisors Ranks no. 14 on Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Best Places to Work. “We...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Guaranty Media Launches Podcast Network

Baton Rouge-based radio broadcasting company Guaranty Media has launched a new podcast network. The company owns four stations in the Louisiana market, and the new podcast network has six shows. Full details on the network, including an interview with Digital Content Director Jay Parker, can be found HERE.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Provo, UT
9to5Mac

iOS 15 adds personalized recommendations to ‘Listen Now’ tab in Podcasts

With the iOS 15 launch today, there’s plenty to be excited about. One of the things is new personalized recommendations in the Podcasts’ Listen Now tab. After updating to the new operating system, Apple Podcasts listeners will be able to discover additional personalized recommendations through new sections in Listen Now to help them find their next favorite show.
CELL PHONES
utahbusiness.com

How Coconut VA is helping founders leave work behind

In 2007, Tim Ferriss published his first and most well-known book, The 4-Hour Work Week. The book is set against the backdrop of Ferriss’ journey as a founder working 14-hour days to build his nutritional supplements business. Ferriss’ startup took over every aspect of his life, causing crippling stress and anxiety. Afraid he’d work himself to insanity or death, Ferriss took an eight-week trip to Europe, resigned to the probability that his business would fail without him there. But a strange thing happened. His business ran fine without him, “better than ever,” and allowed him to turn eight weeks into fifteen months abroad in Europe, soaking up culture, food, music, and more.
SMALL BUSINESS
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaigns#Marketing Tips#Edison 2021#Relic Agency#The Influencer Marketing#Destinations Podcast#Tourism Media Mayhem#The Travel Vertical
goodhousekeeping.com

The 15 Best Spanish and Latinx Podcasts to Add to Your Playlist ASAP

Whether you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family or relaxing alone, it's always a good idea to try out some new Spanish and Latinx podcasts. Why podcasts? For starters, they are easy to access and can be listened to anytime and anywhere. Parents are busy, and so are kids. Try downloading a podcast and listening on your way to school or soccer practice. What's more, you can opt for a podcast as a pre-bedtime routine instead of the usual books. There's no setup and no cleanup — you can dive in whenever you have a few minutes to spare.
SOCIETY
SportsGrid

SportsGrid Network Launches on YouTube TV as Add-On Option

NEW YORK, September 9, 2021 —SportsGrid, the nation’s first and only 24-hour streaming network dedicated to the sports wagering audience, launched today on YouTube TV as part of their Sports Plus add-on package which includes more than 20 networks for $10.99/month. The SportsGrid Network’s exclusive live and original program schedule...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepaypers.com

Flexa adds support for Lighting Network payments

Flexa has announced that it will be enabling its merchants to receive payments via the Lightning Network in stores, in mobile apps, and online. Building upon Flexa’s recently introduced ‘Pay with Flexa’ platform, this integration represents the fact that merchants who would like to receive Bitcoin via Lightning can do so in a compliant and fraud-proof way.
TECHNOLOGY
yourcentralvalley.com

Destination California: Looking at history in the Valley Relics Museum

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KTLA) – You are looking at history – the history of the San Fernando Valley, as well as Los Angeles, preserved and taught here at the Valley Relics Museum in Van Nuys, California. The iconic Volkswagen bus featured in the 1980s coming-of-age Universal Pictures comedy “Fast Times...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Marketing
utahbusiness.com

The New SLC Airport becomes LEED Gold Certified

Salt Lake City — The Salt Lake City Department of Airports (SLCDA) celebrates one year since opening The New SLC-Phase 1—with the distinction of being the first new US hub airport built in the 21st Century—while announcing LEED Gold certification from the US Green Building Council. The New SLC Airport...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Aviation Week

SpaceX Expands Starlink Network, Adds Laser Links

The first of a new generation of SpaceX Starlink satellites reached near-polar orbit on Sept. 14, adding a second orbital shell and intersatellite laser communications links to the growing broadband constellation. The 51 new Starlink spacecraft rode aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched in... Subscription Required. SpaceX Expands...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
austinnews.net

Toronto's Astaneh Construction Adds New Feature "Kitchen Renovation Cost Calculator" to Website

Astaneh Construction is pleased to announce that they have added a new feature to their website. "Kitchen Renovation Cost Calculator" is an online tool that homeowners can use to get an estimate on how much the renovation project would cost for a partial or full kitchen remodel. The estimate includes the cost of installing new cabinets, replacing the old ones, new countertops, new appliances and fixtures, plumbing and skin upgrades, flooring, and ceiling, wall painting, etc. The calculator is pretty much simple and homeowners have to fill in a detailed online form starting with the total area of the kitchen and whether it needs demolition or needs painting. The form also offers details such as flooring material, type of kitchen cabinets, materials for countertops, etc.
RETAIL
routesonline.com

Startup Avelo adds Palm Beach to US east coast network

US startup Avelo Airlines is adding a fifth Florida destination to its east coast network set to launch this fall: Palm Beach (PBI). The carrier launched flights earlier this year from Burbank (BUR) in southern California and is currently operating a 10-destination network in the western US using Boeing 737-800s. Avelo is preparing to launch 737-700 services from its east coast base, Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN)in Connecticut, to five destinations in Florida this fall.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Herald-Journal

Paranormal Expo coming to Cache Valley

Fans of the strange and spooky, take note: there’s a paranormal expo coming to Cache Valley. Bridgerland ParaX will take place Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cache Valley Event Center and will feature stories, shopping, food trucks and more. Guest speakers so far include Shannon...
SCIENCE
utahbusiness.com

Ventum made custom bikes direct-to-consumer (just in time for the pandemic)

2020 was a bad year for a lot of businesses, but for the bicycle industry, it was anything but. With gyms closed and events canceled, people picked up cycling as a safe and socially distant way to get outside and exercise during the pandemic. But lots of new cyclists didn’t love the clunky performance and wobbly construction on the bikes that had been sitting in their garages for years. By summer of 2020 there was a huge surge in demand for new bikes. And for Utah-based bike brand Ventum, this came at just the right time.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy