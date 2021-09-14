Relic adds a 10th destination podcast and network website
Provo — In 2021, Relic added a 10th podcast to the Destination Marketing Podcast Network: Unexpected Adventures in North Alabama. From hiking to museum tours, North Alabama visitors are often surprised by the unique attractions in the area. Relic also recently created a new website for the network: thedmpn.com. The website has podcasts for destination marketers as well as travelers looking for their next adventure.www.utahbusiness.com
