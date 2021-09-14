Severe Weather Statement issued for Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washtenaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LENAWEE AND SOUTHERN WASHTENAW COUNTIES At 315 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Manchester, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Tecumseh and Manchester around 320 PM EDT. Saline around 350 PM EDT. Ann Arbor around 355 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Pittsfield Township, Macon, Springville, Cambridge Junction, Bridgewater, Pleasant Lake and Tipton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH