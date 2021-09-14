CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta mortgages for home purchases decline as low inventory limits options

By Chris Fuhrmeister
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 6 days ago
Mortgage originations for home purchases are on a steady decline in metro Atlanta, but the housing market does not appear to be slowing down.

Georgia Business
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

