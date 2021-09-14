Khruangbin's audio spells make 'Austin City Limits' debut before sold-out Stubb's run
In their debut “Austin City Limits” taping on Monday, Khruangbin led listeners on a cinematic journey through sound defined by expansive vision and intuitive execution. Hailing from Houston, the group’s sound is emblematic of the most diverse city in the country. They draw from a broad palette of influences, blending everything from psychedelic funk and Latin jazz to Asian tonal motifs and hip-hop beats into intoxicating grooves that induce an easy head nod and a laid-back vibe.www.austin360.com
