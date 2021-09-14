Khruangbin's audio spells make 'Austin City Limits' debut before sold-out Stubb's run

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Sept. 16-22. Lil Baby, Lil Durk at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Lil Baby is arguably the hottest rapper hailing from the pyrotechnic playground that is the Atlanta trap scene right now. His latest release, “The Voice of the Heroes,” a collab joint with tour special guest Lil Durk, topped the Billboard charts when it dropped in June, propelled by the easy chemistry between the two young superstars who are still on the rise. Also on the bill are Coi Leray, Rylo Rodriguez and Bankroll Freddie. $75-$172. 8 p.m. 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. germaniaamp.com. — D.S.S.

