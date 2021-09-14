CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Cudi Dons Million Dollar KAWS Chain at the Met Gala

By Reid BG
this song is sick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was one of the biggest nights of the year for fashion last night, as celebs, athletes, and more gathered on the red carpet for the Met Gala. More than anyone, we had our eyes on some of our favorite musicians such as Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, and Grimes. The one who blew us away the most, however, was Kid Cudi, who showed up not only in a head-spinning Louis Vuitton getup but with a new chain worth over a million dollars.

thissongissick.com

