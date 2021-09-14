New Relic Survey Shows Greater Appreciation for Observability
A global survey of 1,300 software engineers, developers, IT leaders and executives found half of respondents (50%) are in the process of implementing an observability platform. Another 23% of respondents said that they cannot gain end-to-end observability at all, while 26% said they believe they have mature observability practices in place. The survey, published today, was conducted by CITE Research on behalf of New Relic.devops.com
