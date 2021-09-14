CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Relic Survey Shows Greater Appreciation for Observability

By Mike Vizard
devops.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA global survey of 1,300 software engineers, developers, IT leaders and executives found half of respondents (50%) are in the process of implementing an observability platform. Another 23% of respondents said that they cannot gain end-to-end observability at all, while 26% said they believe they have mature observability practices in place. The survey, published today, was conducted by CITE Research on behalf of New Relic.

devops.com

