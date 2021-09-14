CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song Of The Day: NITE — “Sleepless Through the Night (Damn The Witch Siren Remix)”

By Eric Grubbs
NITE — “Sleepless Through the Night (Damn The Witch Siren Remix)”. What else you should know: Earlier this month, Canadian-born and Dallas-based twin musicians Kyle and Myles Mendes released a collection of 17 remixes of tracks from their 2020-released, 10-track Sleepless LP. Included in this new back are three new takes on that previous album’s lead “Sleepless Through the Night” single — including one from the Columbus, Ohio, electronic act Damn the Witch Siren.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, Central Track has developed a Teflon reputation as a collection of writers, photographers, designers, humorists and provocateurs that voraciously covers the rich cultural landscape of the Dallas region, while showcasing the wonderful diversity and fascinating blend of high- and low-brow aesthetics that this city so uniquely boasts in its music, food, drink, nightlife, fashion, arts and related realms.

