Song Of The Day: NITE — “Sleepless Through the Night (Damn The Witch Siren Remix)”
NITE — “Sleepless Through the Night (Damn The Witch Siren Remix)”. What else you should know: Earlier this month, Canadian-born and Dallas-based twin musicians Kyle and Myles Mendes released a collection of 17 remixes of tracks from their 2020-released, 10-track Sleepless LP. Included in this new back are three new takes on that previous album’s lead “Sleepless Through the Night” single — including one from the Columbus, Ohio, electronic act Damn the Witch Siren.www.centraltrack.com
