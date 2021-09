He took Texas to the FF. I think he would have recruited well at UVA in the ACC. He was good at Clemson and they are trash at hoops. A young Barnes would have been fun for the 90s and 2000s. I think it would have gotten stale this last decade. I wouldnt trade the walk in the wilderness with the end of Jones, Gillen and Dave to not get Tony.

