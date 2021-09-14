USDA Trade Numbers Continue To Look Good

When taking a look at the first ten moths of this fiscal year, the USDA says ag exports hit $147.5 billion. “Well on track to meet the projections for fiscal year 2021,” according to USDA economist Bart Kenner. He noted total exports are expected to top out at $173.5 billion. With two months of data yet to come in the US would have to average about $13 billion dollars of export sales per month, and for each of the last two months, exports have been right around $13 billion.