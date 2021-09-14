CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA Trade Numbers Continue To Look Good

By Glenn Vaagen
pnwag.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen taking a look at the first ten moths of this fiscal year, the USDA says ag exports hit $147.5 billion. “Well on track to meet the projections for fiscal year 2021,” according to USDA economist Bart Kenner. He noted total exports are expected to top out at $173.5 billion. With two months of data yet to come in the US would have to average about $13 billion dollars of export sales per month, and for each of the last two months, exports have been right around $13 billion.

Related
pnwag.net

USDA Expects Smaller Wheat Crop, Larger Numbers for Corn Soybeans

Late last week, the USDA released its Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate Reports. USDA said the U.S. wheat outlook is for reduced supplies, slightly higher domestic use, unchanged exports, and decreased ending stocks. The season-average farm price dropped ten cents to $6.60 a bushel for wheat.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Specialty, Organic Numbers Continue To Climb

Not only has production of specialty crops, organic crops, local food, and greenhouse production grown in recent years, but as the RMA’s acting Administrator Richard Flournoy pointed out, so has crop insurance offerings in those areas. “All the growth we’ve had in those programs over the years, as well as...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Breaks Down Wheat Balance Sheet

Unlike most crops this month, USDA has little production information to go by in looking at the domestic balance sheet, so World Outlook Board Chair, Mark Jekanowski, says the focus is on the demand side of of the ledger. “We pulled back our import forecast by 10 million bushels. Reflecting...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Senate Looks To Address Milk Pricing, Future

“In 2020, record negative producer price differentials occurred which were not just abnormal in magnitude, they were unpredictable and greatly contributed to farm milk price volatility,” said Cornell University economist Christopher Wolf speaking during a Senate Ag subcommittee hearing last week on milk pricing and possible area of improvement and reform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pnwag.net

USDA: Wheat Production Continues To Globally

According to USDA, world wheat production continued at its record pace in September. The Department’s latest global balance sheet shows wheat production up 3.4 million tons from August. World Outlook Board Chair, Mark Jekansowski, said several nations reported month-over-month production increases. “Small changes in European Union’s some increases ins production...
AGRICULTURE
WCJB

Under performing employment numbers continue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate dropped by a tenth of a percent in August down to 5 percent. The state added to its total number of jobs, but one of the state’s most important industries lost jobs for the first time since the state began its economic recovery from pandemic lockdowns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
pnwag.net

USDA Extends Deadline to Apply for Pandemic Assistance to Livestock Producers

The USDA is providing additional time for livestock and poultry producers to apply for the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program, or PLIP. Producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing may now apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals through October 12th, 2021, rather than the original deadline of September 17th, 2021. PLIP is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
AGRICULTURE
Commodities
USDA
Economy
Industry
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
pnwag.net

USDA Rolls Out Additional Pandemic Relief Grants

When announcing pandemic relief grants for farm, food, and front line grocery store workers, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “We expect and anticipate to be making another announcement for a separate $700 million. We have pandemic safety and response grants directed at producers, processors, farmers markets, distributors, and seafood processors.”
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Lowers Beef Production Forecasts

Beef production forecasts have been lowered for this year and next. “On the one hand we’re seeing higher cow slaughter, but on the other hand we’re seeing a reduction in steer and heifer slaughter and lower carcass weights,” noted USDA World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair, Mark Jekanowski. “So those lower rates more than offset the increase cow slaughter.”
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Wheat Export Sales Jump to a Marketing-Year High

Export sales of wheat rose week-to-week, while corn and soybean sales in the first full week of the 2021-2022 marketing year were impressive. The USDA said wheat sales to overseas buyers totaled 617,000 metric tons, a marketing-year high point, in the seven days ending on September 9th; 59% higher than the previous week and well above the prior five-year average. Nigeria bought almost 329,000 metric tons, followed by Mexico, South Korea, and Taiwan.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears spread

Sept 20 (Reuters) - World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)...
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Inflation is once again becoming a potential concern in the U.S., according to some economists. This is due in part to accelerated job growth, new stimulus packages, and the rising price of fuel.   There is a worry, additionally, that interest rates will increase, which could make daily life more expensive, curtail spending, and slow […]
BUSINESS

