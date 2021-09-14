CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Reopening of Schools: ‘How do we know we aren’t putting our children at risk?’

weaa.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, MD (WEAA) —Jason Rodriguez, Deputy Executive Director of People Empowered by the Struggle joins Two Way Talk to discuss the reopening of Baltimore City Schools. “Right now, we are in a state of shock because we’ve been sounding the alarm way back before school started about sending our children back to school, knowing that the Delta variant is taking over the South…”- Jason Rodriguez.

www.weaa.org

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children At Risk#Back To School#Delta#People Empowered
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy