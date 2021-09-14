Reopening of Schools: ‘How do we know we aren’t putting our children at risk?’
BALTIMORE, MD (WEAA) —Jason Rodriguez, Deputy Executive Director of People Empowered by the Struggle joins Two Way Talk to discuss the reopening of Baltimore City Schools. “Right now, we are in a state of shock because we’ve been sounding the alarm way back before school started about sending our children back to school, knowing that the Delta variant is taking over the South…”- Jason Rodriguez.www.weaa.org
