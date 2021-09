Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University 2017 graduate, Alma Chavez, about receiving the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to further her studies in forensic anthropology at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom. She was born in El Paso, Texas but as a child grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, where she became aware of femicide victims. This influenced her to pursue studies in forensic anthropology and hopefully to someday bring justice for the victims who have not been identified.

EL PASO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO