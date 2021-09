More than 12,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pennsylvania over the weekend, the state Department of Health said Monday. The health department said there were 12,686 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over Saturday and Sunday, raising the statewide total to 1,382,933. The department doesn’t typically update new cases over the weekend, so the state’s latest report is the first since Friday and covers two days of data.

