Twitch Is Finally Getting Serious About Hate Raids

By James Carr
 6 days ago
Twitch is taking action against the ongoing hate raids on its platform by filing lawsuits against two of the alleged organizers. As reported by The Verge, Twitch has filed a lawsuit against two people alleged to be behind some of the hate raids plaguing Twitch, known as CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose. The suit alleges that both users, who were not identified beyond their usernames, used bots to flood the chats of marginalized streamers with hateful and bigoted messages.

