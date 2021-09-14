CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmelo Anthony considered Philly, New York before signing with Lakers

By Jordan Cohn
 6 days ago
When you see that Carmelo Anthony averaged 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 39.9 percent shooting from deep throughout the past two seasons with the Trail Blazers, you probably find it hard to imagine that he had so much trouble finding a home in the first place. But that was the case prior to his bounce-back stint in Portland, and he's reaping the benefits of his hard work and his consistent production now.

