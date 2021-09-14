The Absolute Best Breweries in Phoenix

Phoenix might not be known as a beer city—yet—but with more than 100 breweries in the state, including heavyweights like SanTan Brewing and Four Peaks, it’s well on its way. Plus, what better place is there to sip on crisp, cold beer than a city that regularly reaches 100+ degree temperatures? So, whether you’re looking for a hoppy IPA or a sweet lager, we’ve got you covered with the most acclaimed breweries the Valley of the Sun has to offer.