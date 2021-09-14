CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

New Upcharge Options Coming to Walt Disney World for Disney Enchantment and Harmonious

themeparktourist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just a few weeks Walt Disney World will be debuting two new nighttime spectaculars: Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. And like most nighttime spectaculars, those who would like to add something extra to their experience and ensure they have a good seat will be able to pay for various upcharges for these nighttime spectaculars, which will include the following:

www.themeparktourist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Disney World Crowds Disappear, Parking Lots Mostly Empty

The Walt Disney World Resort has slowly been returning to a normal state of operations, but one thing we are still unsure of is its capacity limits. The last known capacity limit for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom was 35%. That being said, that was months ago, and Disney has admitted to raising their capacity since then, but no number has been revealed. This summer, we saw much larger crowds at Disney World than in the spring, so it seems that capacity did increase by a larger chunk.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Universal Turns Into a Ghost Town as Crowds Continue to Disappear

As school has resumed, we have seen wait times, and crowds at the Orlando theme parks drop dramatically, and Universal Orlando Resort has been no exception. Even though Universal Orlando Resort has Halloween Horror Nights in the evenings, which bring in heavy crowds who are willing to spend their money on the food, merchandise, and specialty beverages created for the event, during the day the parks have been quiet for quite some time.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Neil Gaiman
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: The Disney World Hotel Secret That Could Save You Hundreds

Disney has some of the most beautiful hotels in the world. From the classic Polynesian Village Resort, to the newer Riviera Resort, to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, there are TONS of hotels that Disney Vacation Club members have to choose from. But what if...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Disney Parks#The Seven Seas Lagoon#House#Theme Park Tourist#Fastpass
Theme Park Insider

How October 1 Will Change Walt Disney World Visits Forever

September 18, 2021, 4:53 PM · October 1 isn't just the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. That also is the start date for a new operation at Disney that will change the way that people visit the world's most popular theme park resort. Starting...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
allears.net

11 Problems Everyone Experiences at Walt Disney World

Even though Walt Disney World is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, you can still have problems come up on your trip!. Sometimes things happen that are completely out of your control, like rides being down or stormy weather, and then there are some issues that almost everyone encounters while at Disney, no matter what! We’re here to talk about how to hopefully prevent those problems, alleviate them, or just reassure you that we all go through the same things.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

There’s a Secret Room In EPCOT (And It’s Air-Conditioned!)

If you are planning a trip to Walt Disney World, make sure you come prepared, as the Florida heat is something that cannot be escaped…or can it?. Though the sun and humidity typically come out in full force, especially during the summer months, there are some ways you can cool off and duck out of the heat — and no, I am not telling you to go get soaked on Splash Mountain.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

“I Needed to Urinate”: Woman Asked to Leave Disney Park For Her Behavior

There is one thing that most Disneyland visitors know to be fact — a day at Disneyland Resort can be long, hot, and exhausting. Between the crowds, the food, and having to wait in massive lines to ride some of your favorite attractions, Disneyland can really take it out of you. That can lead to Guests making decisions that they would not make under normal circumstances.
TRAVEL
allears.net

What Happens If You Get Stranded at Walt Disney World?

Sometimes things happen, and it feels like nothing goes according to plan — even in the Most Magical Place on Earth. But what happens when you’re running late… really, really late… and find yourself stranded at Walt Disney World?. We’ve tried to imagine every possible scenario of how a person...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Next Possible Disney World Construction Project Spotted in Aerial Photo

Walt Disney World Resort is the largest theme park in the world, with a whopping 27,000 acres. Within its boundaries, the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — cover approximately 950 acres. Though there are, of course, several Disney World Resort hotels, Disney Springs, and two water parks on property, Disney World still owns land that is not currently being used.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy