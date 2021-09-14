New Upcharge Options Coming to Walt Disney World for Disney Enchantment and Harmonious
In just a few weeks Walt Disney World will be debuting two new nighttime spectaculars: Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. And like most nighttime spectaculars, those who would like to add something extra to their experience and ensure they have a good seat will be able to pay for various upcharges for these nighttime spectaculars, which will include the following:www.themeparktourist.com
Comments / 0