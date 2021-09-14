CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candlelight Processional Returning to EPCOT This Year

Cover picture for the articleIt has been confirmed that after a year away due to COVID-19 EPCOT will be bringing back its fan-favorite Candlelight Processional event from November 26 through December 30, as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. This year's event will once again take place at the America Gardens Theatre with a live orchestra, cast choir, and celebrity narrator retelling the traditional Christmas story in spectacular and heartwarming fashion.

