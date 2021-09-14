CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two crashes kept first responders busy in Bangor Township

By Caitlyn French
 6 days ago
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County first responders were called out two significant car crashes this week that caused both injuries and traffic delays. The Bangor Township Fire Department issued a press release stating that the department and other first responders were called to two injury accidents on Monday, Sept. 13. According to the release, the department responded to an early morning accident at approximately 6:51 a.m. at the intersection of Midland Road and Euclid Avenue.

