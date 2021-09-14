Melania Trump's Former Friend Slams Her In Defense Of Met Gala Snub

The Met Gala is known as one of the biggest events in fashion, but it's also a litmus test of who is really who on the socialite and celebrity scene each year. The invite list is carefully curated by the organizers, and mostly by Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue, who has been overseeing the guest list since 1995. The Met Gala is ostensibly a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but it's also a way to know who is in the taste maker's good graces and who she wants to have sit around a table and have a good party, per The New York Times.