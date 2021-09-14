CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump's Former Friend Slams Her In Defense Of Met Gala Snub

 6 days ago
The Met Gala is known as one of the biggest events in fashion, but it's also a litmus test of who is really who on the socialite and celebrity scene each year. The invite list is carefully curated by the organizers, and mostly by Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue, who has been overseeing the guest list since 1995. The Met Gala is ostensibly a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but it's also a way to know who is in the taste maker's good graces and who she wants to have sit around a table and have a good party, per The New York Times.

Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Caused A Stir Over Their Met Gala Snub

The 2021 Met Gala took over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on September 13, bringing out all the big players in the world of celebrity and fashion. But, once again, the Trump family were nowhere to be seen and The Lincoln Project wasted no time in reminding Ivanka Trump in particular about her family’s apparent ban.
POLITICO

Melania Trump ‘will be right there’ if Donald Trump runs again

The former first lady is not enamored with national politics — she reportedly fell asleep before Trump’s remarks on election night — but would support a ‘24 bid. As former President Donald Trump criss-crosses the country to push his MAGA brand, his wife Melania Trump has shown little sign that she harbors enthusiasm to dive back into politics. But those close to the family say the former first lady would support her husband should he make another run at the White House.
Fox News

Meghan McCain slams Met Gala glitz: 'Am I allowed to not care?'

Meghan McCain slammed the celebrity participants of the Met Gala Monday for being out of touch with everyday Americans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of paying thousands of dollars for a table at the swanky soirée, McCain suggested the celebrity attendees should have donated the money to essential workers and food banks. Individual tickets for the event were $35,000 and tables started at $200,000, according to the New York Post. In many cases a brand will host the stars and buy tables.
Daily Beast

Seth Meyers Nails Tucker Carlson for COVID Mandate Contradiction

“Several polls, including one by Fox News itself, have now shown that President Biden’s vaccine requirements and other COVID measures are widely popular,” Seth Meyers noted at the top of his latest “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “So Republicans and right-wing pundits have been forced to come up with increasingly insane arguments against them.”
Amomama

Kim Kardashian Tells Ellen DeGeneres That Her Four Children Have Different Personalities with One Daughter Being a Girly Girl

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim Kardashian opened up about how different her children’s personalities were. One of them even has a Goth side!. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian, 40, was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres, 63, on her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Kardashian revealed that all four of her children had different and unique personalities.
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
