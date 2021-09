Lucy Pruitt, an Irmo Middle School seventh grader, has just won second place in the 2020-2021 National Career Development Association Poetry & Art contest. "I'm surprised I won second place in the national competition and third place in the state, but I'm also proud and excited,” Pruitt said. “Our art assignment was to draw a poster of what we wanted to be when we grow up, but I didn't know what I wanted to be. So, I thought of drawing some of the many choices I have for a career.”

IRMO, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO