We tend to think of individual plants and trees as growing in the spot they were sown, without any influence on or from the plants around them. But plants have a definite effect on each other in the wild and in our gardens. Driving through the Napa Valley wine country, you will notice that many vineyards have rose bushes planted around them. Although this enhances the beauty of the countryside, that isn’t why they are there. They are planted to attract pollinators to the vines which improves grape production.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO