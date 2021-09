Michigan discovered 99 new COVID-19 outbreaks associated with schools last week, resulting in the infection of at least 412 students and staff. Combined with the 129 ongoing outbreaks reported in previous weekly reports by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state is aware of 228 active school outbreaks, resulting in the infection of at least 1,730 students and staff.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO