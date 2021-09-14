CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Walking The Line Between Rustic and Refined In Joshua Tree

weddingchicks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich terracotta tones melt into the earth in this desert boho inspiration shoot with a Southwestern twist. The styling for this shoot is so on-point! Finding that perfect balance between rustic and refined can be a challenge, but this team found the trick–amp up the fashion. From the billowing silk of the empire cut cape and fringe skirt exit look to the golden velvet blazer and bolo tie–we simply can't get enough! The couple's elegant looks elevate the rustic vibes of the wood tables and textured linens and bring the whole scene together.

www.weddingchicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Secret LA

This Invisible House In Joshua Tree Has A 100-Foot Pool In The Middle Of It

Rent this 22-story reflective monolithic skyscraper—planted on its side. The Invisible House in Joshua Tree looks like a skyscraper that has been airlifted from Manhattan and planted on its side in the middle of stunning scenery. It has sustainability built into the entire design with a mirrored exterior that makes this jaw-dropping structure blend in seamlessly with the surroundings while providing complete privacy and refracting the harsh desert sun to keep the interior cool.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Inhabitat.com

NOMA Collective’s Joshua Tree Edit highlights global artisans

California-based NOMA Collective, the brainchild of interior designer and creative director Rebecca Haskins, partners with craftspeople from places like Guatemala, Mexico, India and Sub-Saharan Africa to connect lesser-known global artisans with conscious consumers. Seeking out women’s cooperatives, small family-run businesses and individual artists, the company can provide unique pieces that are not only made using traditional, generations-long crafting techniques but also made one at a time by hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
orangecoast.com

National Parks Near Orange County: Joshua Tree

After being cooped up for months, it seems everyone had the same idea this summer: get in the car and experience the natural beauty and grandeur of a national park! Many of these protected areas saw record attendance—all the more reason to plan a visit for the off-season. From stunning waterfalls and towering redwoods to mountain vistas and epic sand dunes, each of our picks have unique charms, and all are within an eight-hour drive of Orange County. It’s time to tick these iconic spots off your travel wish list!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Apartment Therapy

This House in Joshua Tree Is a Mid-Century Desert Oasis

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Katie Lee, partner, Alex, two dogs, Mr. P and Yia Yia, and two cats, Ricky and Sharona. Location: Joshua Tree, California. Type of home: House. Size: 1,000 square feet. Years lived in:...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Distillery#Southwestern#Victoria Gold Photography#Planner#Catalog Atelier#Bbj Linen#Bolo Allison
Only In Southern California

For Just $260 A Night, You Can Stay In An Architectural Wonder At Joshua Tree In Southern California

Expansive landscape views and heart-stopping sunsets aren’t just for famed Western painters. At this beautiful Airbnb near Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California, you can connect with the landscape in a deep and meaningful way. If you find yourself searching for a vacation home that’s a little more interesting than the local Marriott, Joshua […] The post For Just $260 A Night, You Can Stay In An Architectural Wonder At Joshua Tree In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Discovery

Secrets of Joshua Tree National Park, California: The Eagle Cliff Mine

On a recent outing to Joshua Tree National Park, I attempted to find and photograph one such place, which I had attempted in the recent past with little success. Known as the Eagle Cliff Mine, it’s an approximately seven-mile roundtrip hike if you start near an area known as Skull Rock, with a fairly steep and rugged 500-foot elevation gain near the end. This isn’t on any official park maps, though the site has gained in popularity through online forums for those looking for something new to explore.
CALIFORNIA STATE
luxurylaunches.com

This $1.75 million modernist Joshua Tree home sits right in the center of a 100-acre California desert. It’s lavish, tech-laden, and comes with a library.

The pandemic has taught us to live solitarily, and we often feel uncomfortable when it gets too people-y around us. If you are too comfortable in your company and have deep pockets, maybe this modernist, five-acre home set among Joshua Tree National Park’s famous boulders can be your dream home. It’s a minimalistic gem nestled between the nothingness of a vast natural desert with no one to bother you leave maybe a few birds, bugs, lizards, and snakes. Called the House Between the Rocks or El Cemento Uno, it will boggle your mind with its amenities and luxuries right in the middle of the magnificent Mojave Desert landscape. This unusual monolithic dwelling is the brainchild of URBARC Design Studio and KUD Properties.
HOME & GARDEN
cvindependent.com

Hiking With T: Joshua Tree National Park Is One of the Most Majestic and Spiritual Places in the World for Outdoor Adventure

If you’ve ever visited Joshua Tree National Park, you understand its majesty and beauty. You can experience it simply by driving through the park. Right away, you’ll start to appreciate the large piles of rock formations—boulders that appear to be meticulously placed in perfect structures, for miles and miles. As the drive continues, you’ll see hundreds of thousands of majestic Joshua trees, in various shapes and sizes. The way the light shines through can be totally mesmerizing, depending on the time of day. In fact, some people experience a spiritual enlightenment—and some even mention finding vortices.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
z1077fm.com

TACO WEDNESDAY AT THE JOSHUA TREE VFW

It’s raining tacos again at the Joshua Tree Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. Today (September 22), the Taco Belles will be selling tacos and the full menu at the VFW Post from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy patio dining or order your food to go. The VFW is located on Veterans Way in downtown Joshua Tree.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
ana-white.com

Rustic Desk

I have build several of these rustic desks. I left the "X" off of this one as I had trouble getting it to fit properly. My last desk I had no issues but not this time. I use MinWax "Provincial" stain followed by three coats of Varathan 3X glossy finish on the top and two everywhere else. I also added a cross piece between the two end sections to better secure the top to.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Only In New Jersey

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In New Jersey Will Take You To The Original Van Slyke Castle Ruins

What’s the best thing to see on a hike? A waterfall? A lake? Interesting wildlife? Pretty flowers? Jaw-dropping views? Well, all of those things can certainly make a hike. But there’s something you can find on a hike in New Jersey that really stands out: the mysterious, overgrown ruins of a once-decadent mansion. So, what […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In New Jersey Will Take You To The Original Van Slyke Castle Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Santa Monica Daily Press

20-year-old opens bakery in Santa Monica

In March of 2020, then 19-year-old Jyan Isaac Horwitz was out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still motivated and eager to live the American dream, the young man decided to launch his own bakery: Jyan Isaac Bread. Horwitz started with a small window location on Ocean Park Boulevard...
SANTA MONICA, CA
countryliving.com

You can now rent Winnie the Pooh's house in the original Hundred Acre Wood via Airbnb

You can now rent Winnie the Pooh's charming house in the original Hundred Acre Wood via Airbnb — and 'hunny' pots are included. Nestled in the Ashdown Forest, the 'Bearbnb' has been listed to celebrate Pooh's 95th anniversary. While Christopher Robin, Eeyore and Kanga might not be making an appearance, it has everything guests need to enjoy the setting for A.A. Milne's children's classic.
LIFESTYLE
isthmus.com

From rustic to sophisticated

While higher-end craft cocktail bars have come to downtown and other areas near campus, the Park Street area has lagged behind. But change is coming. Cordial, which the owners describe as an intimate cocktail lounge, is moving into the former site of the Rustic Tavern, a neighborhood tap. Co-owners Brett...
RESTAURANTS
KATC News

GMA Pet of the week: Rolex

This is the absolute goofiest, most playful, friendliest pup around. He loves to run around and play so much that getting a picture of him can be a challenge but you've GOT to love him! You'll be watching yourself fall in love with him more every second that passes.
PETS
weddingchicks.com

How To Have A Brunch Wedding Reception

🎵The summer wind came blowin' in from across the sea it lingered there so warm and fair to walk with me 🎶 This day is beaming with elegance, style and class! Nothing like a wide-brimmed hat and a navy blue suit to deal the deal. These two lovers show off their style with cascading florals and an epic wedding venue. Even better, top it off with a delicious brunch ... because isn't that the best meal of the day? Keep scrolling to get a feel on how to have the perfect brunch inspired wedding celebration with pastel colored florals, greenery and perfect table decor galoreee!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Robb Report

This Whimsical 322-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Inspired by ‘Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland’

Who says yachts can’t inspire childlike wonder? Not Lürssen, which is showing off a whimsical new superyacht concept dubbed Alice at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. As the moniker suggests, the emission-free vessel is heavily inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1965 fantasy classic, Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland. Measuring 322 feet, the Alice will feature five fantastical decks. But in a twist right out of Carroll’s book, a main deck won’t be one of them. In a YouTube video previewing the concept, the German shipyard’s designer Jim Robert Sluijter said that the idea for this came from talking to yacht owners, many of whom...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
robbreport.com

10 Stylish Trucker Jackets for Guys to Wear This Fall

The trucker jacket is a garment with character. Toss one on and you’ve got an instant air of James Dean sangfroid. Or perhaps you’re going for a hint of Joey Ramone punk rock rebellion. Marlboro man more your speed? Any way you cut it, a trucker jacket spells attitude—but with a light touch (we’ll save leather moto jackets for another day). There’s a subtlety and versatility to trucker jackets that make them a workhorse in many men’s wardrobes.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy