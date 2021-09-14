Walking The Line Between Rustic and Refined In Joshua Tree
Rich terracotta tones melt into the earth in this desert boho inspiration shoot with a Southwestern twist. The styling for this shoot is so on-point! Finding that perfect balance between rustic and refined can be a challenge, but this team found the trick–amp up the fashion. From the billowing silk of the empire cut cape and fringe skirt exit look to the golden velvet blazer and bolo tie–we simply can't get enough! The couple's elegant looks elevate the rustic vibes of the wood tables and textured linens and bring the whole scene together.www.weddingchicks.com
