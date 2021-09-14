45-year-old man with Schizophrenia reported missing in Marina del Rey

A 45-year-old man who has schizophrenia and who authorities say has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old is missing, and investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit Tuesday are seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Zanwar “Zan” Campbell, a San Bernardino County resident, was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Admiralty Way in Marina Del Rey, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Campbell is Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, a beard and a scar on his right arm, according to LASD.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white short sleeve tie-dye shirt with a Budweiser can logo on the front, dark gray jeans and white Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.