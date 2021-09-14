CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
45-year-old man with Schizophrenia reported missing in Marina del Rey

By City News Staff
A 45-year-old man who has schizophrenia and who authorities say has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old is missing, and investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit Tuesday are seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Zanwar “Zan” Campbell, a San Bernardino County resident, was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Admiralty Way in Marina Del Rey, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Campbell is Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, a beard and a scar on his right arm, according to LASD.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white short sleeve tie-dye shirt with a Budweiser can logo on the front, dark gray jeans and white Converse tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

HeySoCal

Driver fatally stabbed by passenger inside car in Long Beach

A driver was stabbed to death by a passenger inside a car in Long Beach Monday. Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched at about 12:15 p.m. to the intersection of East Louise Street and Linden Avenue on reports of a traffic collision and found the wounded man lying in the driveway of a residence, according to a department statement.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Fatal shooting of man found in El Monte being treated as ‘suspicious’

The fatal shooting of a man in El Monte is being treated as a suspicious death Tuesday, police say. Officers from the El Monte Police Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision at the three-way intersection of Elliot Avenue, Meeker Avenue and Mountain View Road at approximately 7:35 p.m. Monday and discovered a male victim in one vehicle bleeding with a gunshot wound to the head. Police found a handgun inside the vehicle, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Information Bureau.
EL MONTE, CA
Marina Del Rey, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
Marina Del Rey, CA
City
Del Rey, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Pomona police announce husband, wife arrested in fatal shooting

Pomona Police Monday announced the arrest of a husband and wife in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man. Pomona Police Department officers said they responded about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 28 to reports of a person down in the area of West Holt Avenue and North White Avenue and found Anthony Rivera suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
POMONA, CA
HeySoCal

Man fatally wounded in shooting at Palmdale apartment complex

A man was fatally wounded in the parking lot of a Palmdale apartment complex and two juvenile males were seen running away, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 38000 block of Fifth Street East, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Man shot, killed by Signal Hill police; Willow St. partly closed

A man was shot and killed by Signal Hill police Monday, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting in the investigation, authorities said. The shooting was reported just after 12:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of Willow Street, near Long Beach Airport, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
HeySoCal

Missing 66-year-old man last seen in Carson

Authorities Monday were seeking a missing 66-year-old man diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who was last seen in Carson. Michael Lynn Carlson was last seen at about 2:10 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 22000 block of Callahan Place, between 223rd Street and the San Diego (405) Freeway, said Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CARSON, CA
HeySoCal

Person killed in crash on southbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Anaheim Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person. All southbound...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Man shot to death during alleged Hollywood drug deal

A man in his 30s was shot to death early Monday during an apparent drug deal in a parking lot in Hollywood. The shooting was reported at 12:49 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Bronson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to the preliminary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man shot and stabbed during confrontation at Glendale bakery

A man was shot and stabbed and another man was injured during a confrontation at a Glendale pastry shop, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Paradise Pastry and Cafe, 1825 W. Glenoaks Blvd., according to Glendale police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann. “Upon arrival, officers located...
GLENDALE, CA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

45-year-old man fatally wounded in South Los Angeles

A 45-year-old man was fatally wounded in South Los Angeles and homicide detectives were continuing their investigation of the shooting Saturday. Deputies responded at 1:59 a.m. to the 1700 block of East 81st and Beach streets where they found the victim in the street. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Pedestrian hit by vehicle and killed on PCH in Malibu area

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Friday in the Malibu area, prompting the closure of a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, authorities said. The man was crossing the roadway in the 22000 block of PCH about 6 a.m. when he was fatally injured, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity.
MALIBU, CA
HeySoCal

69-year-old woman stabbed to death in Baldwin Hills

A 69-year-old woman was stabbed to death Thursday in Baldwin Hills. Officers were called at 1:29 p.m. to the 4000 block of Buckingham Road, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, after the victim’s caretaker found her, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im. The woman sustained multiple stab wounds...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Suspect arrested in Playa Del Rey hit-and-run that killed Downey mother

A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a woman who was crossing a Playa del Rey street with her 3-year-old son over the weekend, authorities said Thursday. Darwin Dantzler, 39, of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of felony hit and run in the death of Wendy Galdamez Palma, 33, who was fatally injured about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of Vista Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Costa Mesa man, inmate charged in drug smuggling scheme with drone

A 43-year-old Costa Mesa man pleaded not guilty Thursday to conspiring with a woman in an Orange County jail to smuggle in drugs with a drone. Chey Cody Smart was arrested Tuesday and charged Thursday with nine felonies and seven misdemeanors regarding the use of a drone to smuggle various narcotics into the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange Sunday evening, according to court records. Co-defendant Megan Elizabeth Donovan, 30, was charged with bringing a controlled substance into the jail and conspiracy to commit a crime, both felonies.
COSTA MESA, CA
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that's been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

