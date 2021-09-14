Pacelli Soccer falls to Columbus Catholic

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSTEVENS POINT – Pacelli hosted Columbus Catholic soccer on Sept. 13 and fell to the Dons, 6-2. Pacelli was first on the board with a penalty kick goal from Max Grabier. Columbus was able to tie it up before Pacelli would get another point with a goal from Jacob Hasler, assist from Braeden Flaker. Columbus answered with two more goals in the first half, with a score of 3-2. The Dons went on to score 3 more goals in the second half, winning the game 6-2 against Pacelli.

