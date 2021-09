I've been waxing nostalgic a lot lately for the good old days. So much has changed for kids of the '80s, including how we shop!. My mom and I were talking the other day about the Saturdays we'd spend as a family at Pierre Bossier Mall and the stores we missed shopping at... I'm going to date myself here, but back in the '80s, that was one of our favorite things to do on a weekend afternoon, browsing and spending Dad's hard-earned money!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO