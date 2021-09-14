CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARES Act Emergency Assistance - CDBG-CV3

Miramar, Florida
 6 days ago

Rental and Utilities Assistance

Mortgage and Utilities Assistance

Assistance is available to eligible residents who are impacted by COVID-19:

Rental and Utilities Assistance Program

  • Rent, late fees, and utilities payment (water and electricity)
  • Up to six months of payment not to exceed $15,000
  • Payment made to landlord or utility company
  • Households in the 80% area median income are eligible (refer to income chart)

Mortgage and Utilities Assistance Program

  • Mortgage (insurance and homeowner association fee) and utilities payment (water and electricity)
  • Up to six months of payment not to exceed $25,000
  • Payment made to mortgage lender or utility company
  • Households in the 80% area median income are eligible (refer to income chart)

Income Limit Chart

Household Size

Up to 80% AMI

1

$49,300

2

$56,350

3

$63,400

4

$70,400

5

$76,050

6

$81,700

7

$87,300

8

$92,950

Contact Us

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxzCj_0bvwSD8U00
  1. Community Revitalization Affiliates, Inc.
  1. Phone Number: (954) 939-3271
  1. Housing & Community Development
  1. Katherine Randall
  1. Housing & Community Development Administrator
  1. Phone: 954-602-3246

Completed applications along with all required documentation must be submitted in person starting September 22, 2021 through September 30, 2021. Please note, incomplete applications will be rejected.

Applications will be processed on a first come, first served, first qualified basis until funds are exhausted.

Community Revitalization Affiliates, Inc.

3350 SW 148th Avenue, Suite 110

Miramar, FL 33027

Hours: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday- Friday

Senior (60 years and older) with limited no access to a computer/technology should contact City of Miramar’s Community Services Department at (954) 889-2719.

For additional information, please visit www.crasouthfl.com or by calling (954) 939-3271.

ABOUT

Miramar is a city in southern Broward County, Florida, United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 122,041.[5] It is a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area, which is home to over six million people.

