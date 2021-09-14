CARES Act Emergency Assistance - CDBG-CV3
Rental and Utilities Assistance
Mortgage and Utilities Assistance
Assistance is available to eligible residents who are impacted by COVID-19:
Rental and Utilities Assistance Program
- Rent, late fees, and utilities payment (water and electricity)
- Up to six months of payment not to exceed $15,000
- Payment made to landlord or utility company
- Households in the 80% area median income are eligible (refer to income chart)
Mortgage and Utilities Assistance Program
- Mortgage (insurance and homeowner association fee) and utilities payment (water and electricity)
- Up to six months of payment not to exceed $25,000
- Payment made to mortgage lender or utility company
- Households in the 80% area median income are eligible (refer to income chart)
Income Limit Chart
Household Size
Up to 80% AMI
1
$49,300
2
$56,350
3
$63,400
4
$70,400
5
$76,050
6
$81,700
7
$87,300
8
$92,950
Contact Us
- Community Revitalization Affiliates, Inc.
- Phone Number: (954) 939-3271
- Housing & Community Development
- Katherine Randall
- Housing & Community Development Administrator
- Phone: 954-602-3246
Completed applications along with all required documentation must be submitted in person starting September 22, 2021 through September 30, 2021. Please note, incomplete applications will be rejected.
Applications will be processed on a first come, first served, first qualified basis until funds are exhausted.
Community Revitalization Affiliates, Inc.
3350 SW 148th Avenue, Suite 110
Miramar, FL 33027
Hours: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday- Friday
Senior (60 years and older) with limited no access to a computer/technology should contact City of Miramar’s Community Services Department at (954) 889-2719.
For additional information, please visit www.crasouthfl.com or by calling (954) 939-3271.
