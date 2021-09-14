CARES Act Emergency Assistance - CDBG-CV3

Rental and Utilities Assistance

Mortgage and Utilities Assistance

Assistance is available to eligible residents who are impacted by COVID-19:

Rental and Utilities Assistance Program

Rent, late fees, and utilities payment (water and electricity)

Up to six months of payment not to exceed $15,000

Payment made to landlord or utility company

Households in the 80% area median income are eligible (refer to income chart)

Mortgage and Utilities Assistance Program

Mortgage (insurance and homeowner association fee) and utilities payment (water and electricity)

Up to six months of payment not to exceed $25,000

Payment made to mortgage lender or utility company

Households in the 80% area median income are eligible (refer to income chart)

Income Limit Chart

Household Size

Up to 80% AMI

1

$49,300

2

$56,350

3

$63,400

4

$70,400

5

$76,050

6

$81,700

7

$87,300

8

$92,950

Contact Us

Community Revitalization Affiliates, Inc.

Phone Number: (954) 939-3271

Housing & Community Development

Katherine Randall

Housing & Community Development Administrator

Phone: 954-602-3246

Completed applications along with all required documentation must be submitted in person starting September 22, 2021 through September 30, 2021. Please note, incomplete applications will be rejected.

Applications will be processed on a first come, first served, first qualified basis until funds are exhausted.

Community Revitalization Affiliates, Inc.

3350 SW 148th Avenue, Suite 110

Miramar, FL 33027

Hours: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday- Friday

Senior (60 years and older) with limited no access to a computer/technology should contact City of Miramar’s Community Services Department at (954) 889-2719.

For additional information, please visit www.crasouthfl.com or by calling (954) 939-3271.