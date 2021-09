The Mets endured a crushing defeat to end their five-game series in DC, losing 4-3 to the Nationals on Labor Day. The two teams traded runs in the first and fourth, but both squads missed countless opportunities to capitalize. Trevor Williams was in and out of trouble but ended up tossing five solid innings. The Mets went ahead on a Pete Alonso solo homer in the sixth off Patrick Corbin, and the bullpen hurled three shutout innings to get to the final inning. In the ninth, Edwin Díaz coughed up two runs to blow his second straight save in Washington. The Mets now trail by four games in the National League East.

