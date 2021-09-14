CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

CA-Gov-RecChoice-Sum

By The Associated Press
Lebanon-Express
 7 days ago

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Kilpatrick
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
John Denver
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Doug Ose
Person
Angelyne
ABC30 Fresno

Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Pres. Trump for 'feigning' election fraud in CA recall

SACRAMENTO -- Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday blasted Republicans and former President Trump for "feigning" election fraud in the California recall election. "It's just a remarkable thing. We're four days out, the election hasn't even happened, and now they're all feigning election fraud," Newsom told reporters in Sacramento after casting his own ballot at the California Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Gov. Newsom Fights For Survival In CA Recall

Today is the California Recall Election to unseat Governor Gavin Newsom (D). Throughout the election Newsom has received support from top Democrats including President Biden who was in California Monday night campaigning to keep the California Governor in office. We speak with one of the many opponents running against Newsom in the recall election, businessman John Cox (R). He also ran against Newsom in 2018. Cox explains why he thinks Newsom should be recalled, what the people of California are really concerned about and if he thinks Newsom will change if he win today’s race. We also speak with Democratic strategist and FOX News contributor Leslie Marshall about why she’s voting to keep Newsom in office, why she is against recall elections and what she thinks about Republican frontrunner and conservative talk show host Larry Elder.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grn#Gop#Dem#Npp#Ap
MSNBC

Biden campaigns for Gov. Newsom on eve of CA recall election

David Plouffe tells Lawrence O’Donnell that President Biden made an “effective pitch” to keep Gavin Newsom as governor of California that he thinks will be a “strong foundation” for the Democratic message against Trumpism in 2022 midterm elections. Maria Echaveste talks about how Democrats can better reach Latino voters with a broader message than just fear.Sept. 14, 2021.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls to shut down the government in wild Steve Bannon interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US government to be shut down, in bizarre comments made during an interview with Steve Bannon.The former political strategist to Donald Trump asked Ms Greene about the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill during an interview for his War Room podcast on Thursday.Mr Bannon asked whether House Republicans had a plan to stop Democrats from passing the bill in the forthcoming weeks, to which Ms Greene replied that she hadn’t heard of any such plan yet. She then continued: "But I’ll tell you what I have to say, Steve: Shut...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Black Enterprise

House Democrat Alma Adams Threatens To Vote Against Spending Bill If HBCUs Don’t Receive More Federal Aid

Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is threatening to vote against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan unless the package includes more federal aid for HBCUs. Last May, Adams was part of a bipartisan group of Senators penned a letter requesting more federal funds for HBCU schools. Now, more Democrats are beginning to face pressure over the massive spending plan’s lack of HBCU funds and Adams is leading the effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has plunged to new depths, says a Washington Post editorial published Tuesday. The newspaper’s editorial board said DeSantis, a Donald Trump loyalist, had sunk to “a jaw-dropping level of cynicism” by aligning himself with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, campaigning against mask mandates and announcing fines for local governments that mandate vaccines for staff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump is reportedly trying to dethrone Mitch McConnell

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Trump is looking to find a Republican challenger who is more loyal to him to primary and oust Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses with former Obama aide David Plouffe.Sept. 21, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Post

Republicans cannot duck responsibility for Trump

It makes for uncomfortable TV. Republicans get really grumpy. Republicans who enabled former president Donald Trump right up to the 2020 election — or beyond — do not like to admit complicity in the rise of a dangerous authoritarian movement. That, however, does not mean the rest of us should forgive and forget.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy