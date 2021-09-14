CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch ditch social distancing, mandate COVID-19 passes

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Social distancing will end in the Netherlands on Sept. 25, the same date that the government will begin mandating COVID-19 health passes to get into venues like bars, restaurants and theaters, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday. The end of what the Dutch have...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Social distancing not enough to prevent virus

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): A recent study led by an international team of researchers asserts that indoor distances of two meters (about six and a half feet) may not be enough to sufficiently prevent transmission of airborne aerosols. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Sustainable...
REAL ESTATE
UPI News

With high vaccine rate, Denmark is first in EU to lift all COVID-19 restrictions

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Denmark on Friday lifted all of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, due mainly to the fact that the country has a high vaccination rate. Denmark introduced vaccine passports in March and officials said almost three-quarters of residents are fully vaccinated. Ninety-six percent of those over 65 are inoculated. In all, nearly 6 million Danes have received the shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Monroe Evening News

Masking and social distancing do make a difference

I believe the recent letter writer, Hannah Nunnally, should have furnished her medical background and experience in science. Perhaps the writer just attended the same schools as ex-president Trump and became an expert on everything with no need to consult anyone with such credentials. Masking and distancing DO make a...
SCIENCE
Mark Rutte
95.5 FM WIFC

Dutch PM Rutte: Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Tuesday announced they are easing COVID-19 restrictions and will introduce a “corona” pass showing proof of vaccination to go to bars, restaurants, clubs or cultural events. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said most social distancing requirements will be dropped from Sept. 25. (Reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
jack1065.com

Dutch expected to ease COVID-19 measures, introduce ‘corona’ pass

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government is expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, mirroring other countries in Europe, and introduce a “corona” pass, showing proof of vaccinations, that will allow eating out and admission to cultural events. Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s Cabinet is expected to lift social distancing requirements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Italy to mandate COVID health pass for all workers

The Italian government mandated on Thursday that all workers must show proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or recent recovery from infection, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Thursday's announcement is one of the strictest pandemic measures in the world and makes Italy the first country in Europe to introduce such a sweeping mandate, per Reuters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tvtechnology.com

IBC Organizers Laud Dutch Government COVID-19 Rule Relaxation

AMSTERDAM—IBC has welcomed news that the Dutch government is relaxing its COVID-19 social distancing measures and removing quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travelers. IBC2021 will be held at The RAI in Amsterdam, Dec. 3-6. Beginning Sept. 22, fully vaccinated international visitors from areas designated as high-risk will no longer be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
protocol.com

Apple mandates COVID-19 testing

Apple employees will have to get tested regularly for COVID-19, according to The Verge. The company confirmed to Protocol that it was mandating testing for all employees going to an Apple office or store. Unvaccinated employees will need to get tested more frequently than vaccinated employees. Bloomberg reported earlier this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France seeks European support after submarine deal surprise

France canceled meetings with British and Australian officials and is trying to rally EU allies behind its push for more European sovereignty after being humiliated by major Pacific defense pact orchestrated by the U.S.Australia and Britain insisted Monday that the diplomatic crisis wouldn't affect their longer-term relations with France, which is seething over a surprise, strategic submarine deal involving the U.S., Australia and Britain that sank a rival French submarine contract.France recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia for the first time because of the deal, and its anger is showing few signs of subsiding. French Foreign Minister...
MILITARY
The Independent

9 EU Mediterranean countries hold summit in Greece

Nine European countries on the Mediterranean are holding a summit in Athens Friday afternoon to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and Afghanistan.The one-day gathering, dubbed the EUMED 9, brings together the leaders of Spain, France, Italy, Malta, Greece and Cyprus, and recent additions Slovenia and Croatia. Portugal is sending its foreign minister, while European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the meeting.Climate change and its effects on the region will be the first topic of discussion, after this summer saw devastating forest fires sweep the region. Greece was particularly badly affected, with the...
EUROPE
crossroadstoday.com

Thai campaign to vaccinate schoolchildren makes progress

BANGKOK (AP) — Health officials in the Thai capital made headway Tuesday in their effort to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, giving shots of the Pfizer vaccine to students aged 12 to 18 with underlying diseases. Vaccinations for that age bracket were first offered last month through hospitals, but now...
SCIENCE
AFP

France wins EU backing in sub row with US

European ministers rallied around France on Tuesday over the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, as the dispute threatened to delay trade talks with Washington and Canberra. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for all of us" on the importance of uniting an often divided EU on foreign and security policy. Europe broke its silence and backed a furious France, which has accused the United States, Australia and Britain of working behind its back to negotiate their AUKUS defence pact and replace Canberra's multi-billion-dollar order of French submarines with a US contract. The show of solidarity from Germany and the EU's top officials was welcomed by France, which said the breakdown of trust with Washington strengthened the case for Europe to set its own strategic course.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Aukus pact delivers France some hard truths

When they have picked themselves up from their humiliation, the French will need to gather their sangfroid and confront some cruel verities. Number one: there is no sentiment in geostrategy. The French must see there is no point in wailing about having been shoddily treated. They were. But who ever...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

How couples are navigating long-distance relationships in Australia in the time of Covid-19

In 1755, Frances Boscawen was eagerly awaiting her naval officer husband’s return from North America when a fever spread through his squadron and delayed his ship. She poured out her anguish in a letter: “A month more seems an age, and to pass it here I cannot … for here is the sea, and here are ships; and men of war come in daily, but not the ship which my eyes have ached in looking for every day.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

