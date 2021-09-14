CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

WATCH: Gov. Edwards urges residents to stay vigilant ahead of TS Nicholas while the state is still in recovery from Ida

By Abigail Jones
KLFY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards spoke about Tropical Storm Nicholas and the state’s ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ida at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. TS Nicholas made landfall as a Cat 1 hurricane in Texas and is moving slowly into Southwest Louisiana, stall, then dissipate. Excessive rainfall is expected in areas spanning from south to central Louisiana.

www.klfy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Associated Press

Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the side of his face at Heritage High School and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg, Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference. Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening, he said.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#The State Fire Marshal#Louisianans#St Tammany Parish
The Associated Press

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy