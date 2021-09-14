WATCH: Gov. Edwards urges residents to stay vigilant ahead of TS Nicholas while the state is still in recovery from Ida
BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — Gov. Edwards spoke about Tropical Storm Nicholas and the state’s ongoing recovery from Hurricane Ida at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. TS Nicholas made landfall as a Cat 1 hurricane in Texas and is moving slowly into Southwest Louisiana, stall, then dissipate. Excessive rainfall is expected in areas spanning from south to central Louisiana.www.klfy.com
Comments / 0