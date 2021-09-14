CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to the community for joining our September 11 remembrance event

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you to the local community for coming out on a very hot Sept. 11 to remember the 20th anniversary of Muslim extremists attacking the United States of America. With multiple Sept. 11 and/or recall Newsom events taking place throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties we appreciate the enthusiastic crowd that joined us at the Shops at Rossmoor at the Los Alamitos/Seal Beach border. Participants and passersby were eager to sign thank you cards for the local police and fire departments, discuss Joe Biden’s horrific surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan, learn how they could change the Marxist direction of the Los Alamitos Unified School Board, and obtain material to share with family and friends about the importance of recalling the abysmal Gov. Gavin Newsom.

www.oc-breeze.com

