KY college grads earn more than students who don’t go to college. See how much more.

College graduates in Kentucky make more money than students who did attend or graduate from college, a report from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education shows. The report tracked over 43,600 Kentucky students from the time they graduated high school in 2011 to 2019. By 2019, students who earned a bachelor’s degree or associate degree were making more annually than those students who did not have a postsecondary degree, even after factoring in the cost of attending college and fewer years of full-time employment.