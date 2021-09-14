Board Approves Communications Building Roof Replacement
The Kearney County Board of Supervisors opened their September 7 regular meeting with a budget hearing for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Changes of note from the previous year’s budget include COVID relief funds, a reduction in the annual contribution to KCHS, and expenses in several departments that were already discussed by the board. Following some discussion of the budget details and an opportunity for public comment, the budget hearing was closed.themindencourier.com
