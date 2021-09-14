Weekly (p)reviews: Se ve la vida

International rap artist and award-winning Ghanaian music icon M.anifest is preparing to release his fifth album Madina To The Universe (MTTU) later this autumn but in the interim, he serves us the visuals for his single "La Vida." The track is produced by Ghanaian musician Øbed, who infuses eclectic percussions and lo-fi sounds with Afrocentric elements to boot. M.anifest on the other hand is in rare form as he seamlessly floats over the smooth backdrop with his unique flow that switches at will. From sing-songy melodies to a commanding rap tone, M.anifest delivers the goods in excess but never strays from his African roots as evidenced by the addition of his native language into the mix. The bouncy summer jam sees the rapper savoring every minute with the girl of his dreams with no care in the world and of course getting up to no good.

