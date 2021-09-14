Mac Jones Impressed Josh McDaniels In This Specific Area During Debut
Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. You’d be hard-pressed to find a bad word said about Mac Jones this week. The Patriots rookie quarterback was awfully impressive in his NFL debut, throwing for 281 yards and one touchdown in New England’s season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins. Experts, teammates, coaches and executives all have praised the first-round pick for his poise, toughness, leadership and ability.nesn.com
