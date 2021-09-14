Nourish your mind at UMX

Thank you for your interest in recruiting our outstanding students and alumni at the University of Miami!. Many employers tell us that they choose to recruit at the University of Miami because of the diversity of our student body. Unfortunately, recruiting teams that visit campus – in person and virtually – do not always represent diverse backgrounds, and this sends hollow and conflicting messages. We have created our Employer DEI Kit to provide tools and resources for recruiters and employers, as you develop and elevate your initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. It is no longer something to consider; it is a moral imperative.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO