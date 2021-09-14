CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nourish your mind at UMX

Cover picture for the articleThroughout her adult life, the late Audrey R. Finkelstein, A.B. ’38, was a dedicated champion of the University of Miami—and a passionate advocate of lifelong learning. These two interests converged in 1978, when she created an annual lecture series that showcased University faculty and alumni. In 1984, she and her husband, Charles, established a generous endowment to fund the Alumni College Experience, enabling alumni to experience being in a University classroom again.

DEI Recruiting Kit

Thank you for your interest in recruiting our outstanding students and alumni at the University of Miami!. Many employers tell us that they choose to recruit at the University of Miami because of the diversity of our student body. Unfortunately, recruiting teams that visit campus – in person and virtually – do not always represent diverse backgrounds, and this sends hollow and conflicting messages. We have created our Employer DEI Kit to provide tools and resources for recruiters and employers, as you develop and elevate your initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. It is no longer something to consider; it is a moral imperative.
Nourishing Journalism Dreams

Community College of Denver (CCD) student Jenna Duke secretly dreams of landing a job at the venerable literary magazine, The Paris Review. “I’m staring at a couple of vintage issues right now,” she said. “My favorite is fall 1969, with an article on John Steinbeck. I’m interested in writing that has stood the test of time.”
5 things you need to know this week

Class is back in session. Thursday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. Continue your lifelong learning journey with the University of Miami Alumni Association at an interactive online educational experience. Feed your curiosity with a session on advances in artificial intelligence and robotics, another on the pioneering contributions of women filmmakers, and a keynote address on the urgency of continuing to modernize higher education. Attend the Audrey R. Finkelstein UM Experience to learn from faculty experts about how the University of Miami is helping to create a brighter tomorrow. View the schedule and register.
‘Evicted’ selected for One Book, One U

“Every year in this country, families are evicted from their homes not by the tens of thousands or even the hundreds of thousands but by the millions.”. That stunning fact was written by Harvard professor Matthew Desmond, author of “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 2017. The book is this year’s One Book, One U program selection.
Lessons from the Rise in Homeschooling

This fall marks the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. School systems scrambled in spring 2020 to pivot to remote instruction, and while most schools began the 2020-21 school year with remote instruction, more students returned to in-person classes as the year progressed. Many feel that we’re getting closer to turning the corner […]
