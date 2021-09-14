Nourish your mind at UMX
Throughout her adult life, the late Audrey R. Finkelstein, A.B. ’38, was a dedicated champion of the University of Miami—and a passionate advocate of lifelong learning. These two interests converged in 1978, when she created an annual lecture series that showcased University faculty and alumni. In 1984, she and her husband, Charles, established a generous endowment to fund the Alumni College Experience, enabling alumni to experience being in a University classroom again.news.miami.edu
Comments / 0