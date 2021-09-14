Man Accused of Lighting His Home on Fire Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

(KNSI) — The Paynesville man accused of setting his trailer on fire in July has been found incompetent to stand trial. According to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, police responded to a trailer fire in the 400 block of Minnie Street in the early morning hours of July 8th. They found the trailer fully engulfed in flames when they arrived and saw 42-year-old Nicholas Kevin Voss standing nearby. Police confirmed that the trailer was his, and they say Voss told them he started it with gasoline and a lighter. Officers say Voss smelled like gasoline and had a lighter in his possession when he was booked into the Stearns County jail and charged with first-degree arson.