CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Keren Neki Kapayim: Halachic Breakthrough Solution By leading Rabbonim!

thelakewoodscoop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs upstanding, committed Shomrei Torah Umitzvos, our life is all about observing the dictates of Torah and halacha to the utmost of our abilities. Obviously, we each have our shortcomings in different areas, and for this reason the Torah gives us the opportunity of Teshuva – to come clean and make good on our failings. There is one area though, for which the ordinary process of Teshuva, do not suffice to clear us of our misdeeds – that is the real of bein odom l’chaveiro – sins between man and fellow man. When it’s simply a question of a personal offense – one has to ask for forgiveness. If it’s a monetary obligation the debt must be paid up.

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
Washington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Thrive Global

Why Are Angel Numbers Important and What Do They Mean for Our Life

It could be that you suddenly see the same sequence of numbers everywhere, including in your phone numbers, addresses, receipts, or elsewhere. These are what some call “angel numbers,” and they can be thought of as the spiritual universe’s way to communicate with you. These numbers can be your spiritual guide’s way to help you see the opportunities and endpoints of your journey.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Torah#Bava Kamma 94b
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: God save us from the religious patriarchy we Mormons created

Back in February 2003, Mormon President Russell M. Nelson published an article in the Ensign magazine titled “Divine Love” where he expressed his belief that God’s love is conditional. At that time, I couldn’t help but wonder what effect Nelson’s theory would have on those of us Mormons residing towards the bottom of the murky perfection pool.
RELIGION
Hanford Sentinel

Chris and Common Sense: Four restraints against evil

One of the best messages I heard this last year was an explanation of how God has given humanity four restraints against evil. The reason I thought it was so memorable was because of its biblical clarity and timeliness. It was a timely message because this last year has been filled with the most disruption to our society that I have ever experienced. The message brought clarity because it showed how the Bible explains what happens to a society when God’s societal restraints have been removed.
RELIGION
thelakewoodscoop.com

Man Awoke To A Stranger Coming Into His Sukkah

“This year we’re all sleeping in the sukkah, all 10 kids. They shut off our electricity because we couldn’t pay the bill. Baruch Hashem the electricity of the sukkah is hooked up to the building itself, so we can have light.”. “Every chol hamoed we play cards and whoever wins...
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Spiritual disciplines, pathway to godliness

Discipline is a word that conjures thoughts from our childhood. But, as Christians, the word discipline should take on a whole new meaning. Always remembering, discipline without direction is drudgery. In Paul’s words, “But have nothing to do with worldly fables fit only for old women. On the other hand, discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness.” For the next few weeks, we are going to explore, spiritual disciplines, specifically, Bible intake, prayer, worship, evangelism and stewardship.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ministrymatters.com

Breakthrough Prayer and Finances

This article is featured in the The Vile Practices of Ministry (Feb/Mar/Apr 2018) issue of Circuit Rider. Are you familiar with a “Breakthrough Prayer Initiative”?. It’s a simple additive component to your church’s prayer life across all ages, ministries, committees, teams and classes. Along with a church’s usual prayers for healing, protection, comfort and wisdom, a Breakthrough Prayer Initiative means always also adding a request for God to break through with new ideas, hopes and God possibilities. We habitually pray to God our Comforter, to God our Sympathizer…but what about praying to God the Almighty! Whether prayers are for your personal life or they are for the present and future of your congregation, including requests for God to break through anew is powerful and miracle-filled. It’s the best way I’ve ever seen to shift a church, or ourselves, from looking down and in with discouragement — to looking up and out in expectancy for what God may do or bring that’s new. Every church I know that’s cultivated a strong, consistent foundation of prayer like this at the center of everything has experienced transformation and change beyond what could have been imagined — both collectively, and in the lives of the pray-ers themselves.
RELIGION
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Before a Breakthrough

Light is sweet, and it pleases the eyes to see the sun. - Ecclesiastes 11:7 (NIV) Joshua 6:1-20 The heating in our apartment building was completely broken and was unlikely to be repaired for at least 24 hours. As we settled in to wait, every tenant quickly felt the chill of winter.
RELIGION
The Post and Courier

FAITH AND VALUES: Surprising breakthroughs, outcomes

A pastor friend in Indianapolis met regularly with a group of women in that church who prayed together. In their praying together they made a practice of anointing each other with oil – actually, they simply touched each other on a hand and said, “What can I pray with you about?” But they believed that in prayer they could claim God’s power of healing for their own and each other’s lives, as well as healing for their neighborhood, the nation, and the world.
RELIGION
thelakewoodscoop.com

The Best Tikkun for P’gam Ha’bris Before Yom Kippur

It is brought down in the sefarim (see sources at the bottom) that helping others in the area of Kedusha is the biggest tikkun for p’gam habris. By supporting GuardYourEyes you are helping thousands of Jews in this area!. Why is Erev Yom Kippur is the BEST day of the...
CELEBRATIONS
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
RELIGION
Daily Montanan

Reflecting on life as a Muslim after 9/11

Sept. 11 is a day of sorrow for every American, but to me, it is also a reminder of how quickly a group of people can be demonized and isolated. I am from Jersey City, a town where Donald Trump said there were thousands of Muslims celebrating on rooftops during the 9/11 attacks. Not only […] The post Reflecting on life as a Muslim after 9/11 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Vaccine religious exemptions: Where do different religions stand on COVID vaccinations?

(WSYR-TV) — Some people have been trying to avoid getting vaccinated against COVID-19 by requesting religious exemptions, but where do different religions actually stand on the COVID vaccine? On Thursday, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America released a statement on religious exemptions and the COVID-19 vaccine. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the highest clergy […]
RELIGION
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
miamistudent.net

A breakthrough infection a thousand miles away

When Oxford City Councilor Chantel Raghu voted in favor of reinstating a city-wide mask mandate last Monday, she had a lot on her mind. Raghu’s father was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of August, but she didn’t immediately return to Texas to care for him. Raghu’s dad, 77, is...
OXFORD, OH
The Independent

German cleric defends pope's decision to keep archbishop

The head of the German Bishops’ Conference on Monday defended the pope’s decision to allow the archbishop of Hamburg to stay on at this post, despite being faulted for his handling of sexual abuse allegations. Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said that he understands how people feel about the decision, but that Pope Francis arrived at it by adhering to strict new rules that he instituted after a summit on abuse in 2019 to prevent cover-ups.“There are a lot of people who are confused by this decision — they are voicing disappointment, they expected something else, among them not least...
RELIGION
Thrive Global

From Breakdown to Breakthrough

As a two time graduate of the “break your back and walk again club” I feel grateful to life. My first back fracture breakdown, happened when I was 21. I can remember feeling quite lost in life, I was also secretly stoned a lot of the time. The month lying on my back in hospital gave me a chance to reflect. I realised I’d made a lucky escape and I was definitely ready to do something with my life. I didn’t know exactly what, but I was open to the possibility.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy