Selena Gomez Just Revealed the $4 Under-Eye Mask She Uses to Reduce Puffiness

By People
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story originally appeared on People.com by Lindsey Greenfeld. Months spent social distancing and working from home have caused people to embrace self-care: Meditating, taking walks, and investing in a skin-care routine can all help boost your mood. In fact, a recent study showed that more than half of the people surveyed planned to practice more self-care in 2021. Selena Gomez, who has been open about her mental health journey over the years, has also been a longtime fan of doing just that. She recently shared a few self-care tips during Vogue's Beauty Secret series, and said that being "in a good headspace" is an important part of her routine.

