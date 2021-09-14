Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.