Phrases to avoid if you don’t want to sound like a jerk

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Good Things Utah this morning – Happiness experts say there are simple habits people can practice in the morning that will that have a profound influence on how they feel throughout the day. They’re easy tweaks that can help improve overall mental well-being. So are you ready to take stock of your general day-to-day happiness and incorporate some new practices that can improve your mood all day long? Nicea has several strategies you can consider, starting with a routine. For more ideas click here: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/morning-routine-happiness_l_6081c788e4b0e7cb020c99a4.

www.abc4.com

