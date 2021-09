John Sherman will hold a video news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss at least two major parts of the Royals’ future. One happens now: JJ Picollo will take over as general manager, while Dayton Moore will be the president of baseball operations. Picollo came to the Royals shortly after Moore was hired in 2006 and has been a major part of the Royals operations at all levels.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO