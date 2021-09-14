Loretta Lynn’s friends continue to help with Hometown Rising concert
The iconic Grand Ole Opry House stage was home to a night of heartfelt tributes and uplifting moments on Monday, September 13, as some of Music City’s finest came together to support flood relief efforts spearheaded by Country music icon Loretta Lynn during Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising. Total funds raised are being tallied now, with 100% of proceeds directly supporting United Way of Humphreys County and the citizens impacted by the devastating floods that rushed through the area on August 21, claiming the lives of 20 people and destroying hundreds of homes.kentuckycountrymusic.com
Comments / 0