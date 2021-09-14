Loretta Lynn’s friends continue to help with Hometown Rising concert

Last month, Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast. The devastation from the storm stretched into Middle Tennessee and beyond. However, things got tragically out of hand in the Volunteer State. The sky opened up and dumped massive amounts of rain on the region. This caused flooding that left many communities and homes in ruins. Loretta Lynn was just one of those who were directly affected by Ida’s wrath. The floods destroyed her Hurricane Mills ranch and killed the ranch’s foreman.

