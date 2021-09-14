CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Select NV workers at state-run facilities must be fully vaccinated against COVID

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vL9HC_0bvwO8fG00

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation related to the COVID vaccine and state employees on Tuesday.

The governor's office announced Sisolak signing the emergency regulation that requires Nevada employees who work with vulnerable populations in state-operated, licensed health care settings or state-operated detention facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

Tuesday's regulation followed a 4-0 vote from the Nevada State Board of Health, according to the governor, with proof of vaccination being required by Nov. 1.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

“I am grateful to the Board of Health for passing an emergency regulation to require State staff who work with vulnerable populations in certain settings provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations by November 1," Sisolak said. “I also want to thank the Medical Advisory Team for providing this policy recommendation and for the staff at DPBH for developing the proposal heard at the meeting.”

The emergency regulation comes on the heels of Sisolak’s request that his Medical Advisory Team review vaccination status for certain populations.

Following their review, the governor's office says MAT recommended that Nevada should require all state employees who work with vulnerable populations to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Officials say the emergency regulations regarding COVID-19 will be effective for 120 days and will have to go through a more rigorous public process to be made permanent.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Select Nv#The Board Of Health#State#The Medical Advisory Team#Dpbh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy