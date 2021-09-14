CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge prime minister in killing of president

By Kaelan Deese
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Gms6_0bvwNeaw00


A chief prosecutor in Haiti asked a judge on Tuesday to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry with killing President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated during an attack on his home this summer.

Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude filed the order and asked officials to bar Henry from leaving the country. He also requested that Henry meet with him and explain why a key suspect in the investigation into the July 7 assassination called him twice hours after the killing.

"There are enough compromising elements ... to prosecute Henry and ask for his outright indictment," Claude wrote in the two-page order, claiming the phone calls lasted around seven minutes and that Henry was at the Hotel Montana in Port-au-Prince at that time, ABC News reported .

ACTING HAITIAN PRIME MINISTER SAYS HE WILL STEP DOWN

Claude said the calls were made at 4:03 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on July 7 and claimed the suspect, Joseph Badio, was in the vicinity of Moise's home at the time.

Badio, once a worker for Haiti's Ministry of Justice and the country's anti-corruption unit, was fired in May while he faced allegations of violating unspecified ethical rules.

The judge overseeing the case, Garry Orelien, is compelled to investigate in compliance with Claude's request. Orelien has three months to determine whether the facts in Claude's case justify action. If so, he would issue an ordinance dictating what happens to the case, according to Brian Concannon, an adviser for the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti.

"We have a very confusing situation, a power struggle at the moment, and we will see who will win it," said Robert Fatton, a Haitian politics expert at the University of Virginia. "It's not clear where we are going, and it’s not clear what the international community thinks about everything."

Claude Joseph served as acting interim Haitian prime minister following Moise's assassination but ceded his position to challenger Henry on July 20.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Moise was gunned down by what a government official dubbed a group of foreign "mercenaries" on the night of July 7. Several people were arrested in connection to the assassination, including two Haitian Americans.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How thousands of Haitian migrants ended up at the Texas border

Every night Guy would fall asleep to the sound of gunfire: warring gangs in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were fighting pitched battles in the city centre. By day, the country was roiled by bloody protests against food and fuel shortages. Roadblocks with burning tyres were commonplace, and the police responded with tear gas and billy clubs.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. But the rule, which offers protections to migrants whose home countries are dealing with catastrophes like natural disasters, only applied to Haitians already in the United States on July 29. 
IMMIGRATION
Slate

The U.S. Stole Billions From Haiti. It’s Time to Give It Back.

Haiti is in desperate need after a devastating earthquake, a hurricane, a presidential assassination, and not enough vaccines to stop the delta variant. International aid is pouring in, which is all good, but not good enough. It is time to ask about what Haiti is owed—not in terms of international...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haiti’s Political Parties Agree on Transition Government

Haiti’s main political parties have reached an agreement establishing a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year. The agreement, reached over the weekend, establishes a Council of Ministers under the leadership of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. “I have the assurance that this agreement...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Concannon
washingtonnewsday.com

Questions about links to the president’s assassination are dismissed by Haiti’s prime minister.

Questions about links to the president’s assassination are dismissed by Haiti’s prime minister. Ariel Henry, Haiti’s prime minister, denied accusations that he was involved in the death of president Jovenel Moise as a “fuss” fueled by “political ambitions.”. The president’s chief of government lambasted “the noise generated at the national...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Haiti's chief prosecutor investigating assassination of President Jovenel Moise asks judge to charge PM Ariel Henry and ban him from leaving the county 'after he contacted suspect twice on the night Moise was killed'

Haiti's chief public prosecutor has asked the judge overseeing the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry as a suspect and ordered migration services not to let him leave the country. President Moise was assassinated when gunmen stormed his home on 7 July.
POLITICS
CNBC

Haiti prime minister, under fire, addresses evidence in president's assassination

The office of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry issued its first public statement Thursday about evidence authorities say they have of phone calls between him and a key suspect in the presidential assassination, saying he received countless calls from people concerned for his safety following the slaying. The office said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Haitian deportees start over in country they don’t recognize

Hundreds of Haitians are scrambling to find jobs, food and housing after being deported from the U.S. to a country that is now more violent, impoverished and politically unstable than when they left almost a decade ago.The only certainty in their new lives is a hot plate of rice and meat served at the airport before the deportees, some of them with young children, venture into the streets of Port-au-Prince and beyond as they seek shelter or await help from relatives.Some have neither.Claile Bazile, 35, said she doesn’t know where she and her 2-year-old son will stay once they...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Mercenaries#Abc News#Haitian#Ministry Of Justice#Americans#Washington Examiner
The Independent

Spain: Venezuelan spymaster loses court extradition dispute

Spain’s Supreme Court refused Monday to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision — taken 18 months ago — on hold.But the Supreme Court said in its written decision that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year.Carvajal's extradition procedure is currently on hold at the National Court, after he filed a request for asylum in Spain Nicknamed “El Pollo,' or “The Chicken”, Carvajal was arrested Sept. 9 in a small apartment in Madrid where he had been holed up for months. His arrest came nearly two years after Carvajal defied a Spanish extradition order and disappeared.In the United States, he faces federal charges for allegedly working with guerrillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over. U.S. border agents began...
IMMIGRATION
Boston Herald

US starts deporting Haitian migrants; ‘Heartless,’ says Boston-area Haitian community

As U.S. officials started flying Haitian migrants back to their devastated homeland on Sunday, those in the Boston-area Haitian community called the Biden administration’s deportations “very disappointing” and “heartless.”. Thousands of Haitians have been crossing from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, in the wake of the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
AFP

Plea for Haiti aid amid political crisis, quake clean-up

International aid agencies have urged donors to open their wallets for quake-hit Haiti, saying their hesitancy to offer funding amid ongoing political uncertainty could keep tens of thousands of children in the disaster zone out of school. On August 14, more than 2,200 people were killed in a 7.2-magnitude quake devastated the southwestern part of the country, which is also in the throes of a years-long political crisis intensified by the July murder of president Jovenel Moise. While the capital Port-au-Prince is reeling over the deepening political chaos, thousands of families in the quake zone who have lost everything now face the possibility of a lost year of education, with classes due to start in two weeks. "We estimate that 200,000 children will not be able to return to school as planned this year if we do not reinforce our efforts to support the country in the coming days," said Bruno Maes, head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Haiti.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
142K+
Followers
50K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy