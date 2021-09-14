Restaurant Week is coming to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s the first ever Restaurant Week in Butler County.

The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau is hosting the event to help support the industry that was battered by the pandemic.

More than 30 different restaurants in Butler County are participating and will be featuring some of their delicious signature dishes throughout the week.

Butler County Tourism’s Restaurant Week is dine-in only and highlights many cafes, diners, restaurants, and breweries.

Information about each restaurant can be found here.

Watch the video above as Jillian Hartmann is talking to restaurant owners about the challenges they’ve faced and how restaurant week can help boost business.

