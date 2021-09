New University of Redlands President Krista L. Newkirk said the school’s commitment to innovation inspired her to make the move from South Carolina to Southern California. “This wasn’t a position I was looking at or even considering a move to California, but I was encouraged by a search firm to look at perspectives,” said Newkirk. “I was struck by how great the opportunities were from the programs the University of Redlands offered, the train depot, the Forever Yours campaign, the merger with the theology seminary in Marin and a lot was the curriculum for students.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO