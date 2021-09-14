CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Here's Who Would Be Affected by House Democrats' Potential Tax Changes

By Alicia Adamczyk, CNBC
NBC Miami
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democrats outlined the tax hikes on corporations and wealthy individuals they are considering to finance their desired investments in the social safety net and climate policy in draft legislation released Monday. The biggest changes include raising the top corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5% on over $5 million...

